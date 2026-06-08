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India Politics LIVE Updates | I.N.D.I.A. bloc meet in Delhi today amid buzz of TVK's entry
Hello readers! As many as 23 political parties of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc are set to meet on Monday to redraw their strategy to take on the BJP and iron out differences amid changed power dynamics after the defeat of regional anchors TMC and DMK in the recent assembly polls. While the DMK and AAP are unlikely to attend, speculations are rife that TVK may join the bloc. Follow this space for latest updates on Indian politics.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:55 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:54 IST