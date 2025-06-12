Menu
India Politics Highlights | Cong slams Modi govt over US invite to Pak army chief

Hello readers! Congress has slammed PM Modi for Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir getting an invitation to the US. The BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal for clashes between two communities that broke out in South 24 parganas. Attacks on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh has also flared tensions on this part of the border. Thanks for following DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 08:51 IST

07:4612 Jun 2025

India Politics LIVE | Is this not a diplomatic setback, asks Cong after top US general hails ties with Pak

India Politics LIVE | All ongoing work will come to halt if AAP loses: Kejriwal to Ludhiana voters

India Politics LIVE | Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM requesting Karnataka mangoes to be allowed entry to Chittoor

India Politics LIVE | Raj Thackeray meets Fadnavis amid MNS-Sena(UBT) coalition buzz for civic polls

India Politics LIVE | Congress slams Jaishankar over US invite to Pak's Asim Munir

India Politics LIVE | Congress slams Jaishankar over US invite to Pak's Asim Munir

India Politics LIVE | 'Meetings do happen, to early to comment on it,' says Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of UBT Sena about the Raj Thackeray-Devendra Fadnavis meeting

India Politics LIVE | Raj Thackeray meets Fadnavis amid MNS-Sena(UBT) coalition buzz for civic polls

India Politics LIVE | Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM requesting Karnataka mangoes to be allowed entry to Chittoor

India Politics LIVE | All ongoing work will come to halt if AAP loses: Kejriwal to Ludhiana voters

Published 12 June 2025, 02:23 IST
India News

