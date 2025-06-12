India Politics Highlights | Cong slams Modi govt over US invite to Pak army chief
Hello readers! Congress has slammed PM Modi for Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir getting an invitation to the US. The BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal for clashes between two communities that broke out in South 24 parganas. Attacks on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh has also flared tensions on this part of the border. Thanks for following DH!
#WATCH | Delhi | "... Asim Munir, whose statements and the Pahalgam terror attacks are directly linked to each other. He gets a special invitation for the US Army Day. What is the US up to? These are challenges. We have to sit together. We have to have a collective response, a… pic.twitter.com/VnHwi1diNo
India Politics LIVE | 'Meetings do happen, to early to comment on it,' says Maharashtra Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve of UBT Sena about the Raj Thackeray-Devendra Fadnavis meeting
11:1012 Jun 2025
India Politics LIVE | Raj Thackeray meets Fadnavis amid MNS-Sena(UBT) coalition buzz for civic polls
09:4912 Jun 2025
India Politics LIVE | Siddaramaiah writes to Andhra CM requesting Karnataka mangoes to be allowed entry to Chittoor
I have written to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ncbn requesting him to withdraw the ban on the entry of Totapuri Mangoes from Karnataka into Chittoor district.
This ban hurts thousands of farmers and traders. Cooperation between states is vital for the prosperity of our people. pic.twitter.com/qhlKeaN6Ck