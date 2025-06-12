India Politics Highlights | Cong slams Modi govt over US invite to Pak army chief

Congress has slammed PM Modi for Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir getting an invitation to the US. The BJP has slammed the Mamata Banerjee govt in West Bengal for clashes between two communities that broke out in South 24 parganas. Attacks on Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh has also flared tensions on this part of the border.