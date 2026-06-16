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India Politics LIVE Updates | Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar resigns from his Viralimalai Assembly seat

Hello Readers! The political atmosphere in West Bengal has been heated ever since the TMC lost in the Assembly elections in May. While BJP came to power, the TMC faced internal troubles with both MLAs and MPs rebelling against superemo Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. In Karnataka, newly appointed Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met his predecessor Siddaramiah to discuss several important topics. Stay tuned with DH for all the live updates.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:37 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewspoliticsBJPAmit ShahCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiKarnatakaPM ModiTMCSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeCockroach Janta Party

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