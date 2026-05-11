LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Take cognisance of PM's call': Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Modi's appeal, says 'truce is still far away'

Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed PM Modi for appealing people to cut fuel use, and listing seven 'Covid-era measures' appeal. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!