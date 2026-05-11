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India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Take cognisance of PM's call': Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Modi's appeal, says 'truce is still far away'

Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed PM Modi for appealing people to cut fuel use, and listing seven 'Covid-era measures' appeal. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:39 IST
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07:5611 May 2026

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07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Vijay begins implementing assurances, more challenges in store

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India Politics LIVE Updates | Cong claims Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring Vijay due to MeitY rules

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India Politics LIVE Updates | This is in the interest of the nation: Sanjay Saraogi on PM Modi's 7 appeals

10:0211 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | You unnecessarily take an expensive plane & go to other countries: Congress leader Udit Raj on PM Modi's 7 appeals

10:0011 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay takes oath as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Perambur constituency

Published 11 May 2026, 02:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalRahul GandhiAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCHimanta Biswa SarmaVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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