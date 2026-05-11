India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Take cognisance of PM's call': Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Modi's appeal, says 'truce is still far away'
Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed PM Modi for appealing people to cut fuel use, and listing seven 'Covid-era measures' appeal. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
India Politics LIVE Updates | CM chair ‘stable’: Shivakumar amid PM Modi’s criticism of Congress in Karnataka
07:5611 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Vijay begins implementing assurances, more challenges in store
07:5611 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | Cong claims Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring Vijay due to MeitY rules
10:4811 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | Suvendu brings Bhabanipur returning officer to his office after appointing EC's SIR pointsperson as advisor
10:3911 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | As soon as the elections ended, the 'crisis' came to mind!: Akhilesh Yadav
चुनाव ख़त्म होते ही, ‘संकट’ याद आ गया!
दरअसल देश के लिए ‘संकट’ सिर्फ़ एक है और उसका नाम है : ‘भाजपा’
इतनी सारी पाबंदियां लगानी पड़ीं तो ‘पंच ट्रिलियन डॉलर की जुमलाई अर्थव्यवस्था’ कैसे बनेगी? लगता है भाजपा सरकार के हाथ से लगाम पूरी तरह छूट गयी है। डॉलर आसमान छू रहा है और देश का… pic.twitter.com/2f8utdxbLR