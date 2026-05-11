LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Must inform us about true state of affairs': Congress urges immediate Parliament session after PM Modi's 'Covid-era measures'

Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay made three announcements on the rollout of 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 500 units per billing cycle, setting up a women's protection force and an anti-narcotic task force to eradicate drugs. Meanwhile, Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!