Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia
LIVE

India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Must inform us about true state of affairs': Congress urges immediate Parliament session after PM Modi's 'Covid-era measures'

Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay made three announcements on the rollout of 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 500 units per billing cycle, setting up a women's protection force and an anti-narcotic task force to eradicate drugs. Meanwhile, Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Highlights
07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CM chair ‘stable’: Shivakumar amid PM Modi’s criticism of Congress in Karnataka

07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Vijay begins implementing assurances, more challenges in store

07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Cong claims Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring Vijay due to MeitY rules

08:3811 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Must inform us about true state of affairs': Congress urges immediate Parliament session on PM Modi's 'WFH' appeal

08:0411 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Assam Guv appoints Himanta as CM, swearing in on May 12

08:0411 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Work that Osama did through Al-Qaeda is what Owaisi is doing through AIMIM: Nitesh Rane

07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CM chair ‘stable’: Shivakumar amid PM Modi’s criticism of Congress in Karnataka

07:5611 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Vijay begins implementing assurances, more challenges in store

Published 11 May 2026, 02:45 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaTamil NaduWest BengalRahul GandhiAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCHimanta Biswa SarmaVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us