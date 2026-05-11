India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Must inform us about true state of affairs': Congress urges immediate Parliament session after PM Modi's 'Covid-era measures'
Hello readers, C Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, bringing an end to the week-long political thriller in the state. Shortly after his ministers were sworn in, Vijay made three announcements on the rollout of 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers using up to 500 units per billing cycle, setting up a women's protection force and an anti-narcotic task force to eradicate drugs. Meanwhile, Congress on Sunday claimed that Instagram has 'blocked' Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring him and Vijay due to the rules of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Track all the latest political updates here, only with DH!
India Politics LIVE Updates | CM chair ‘stable’: Shivakumar amid PM Modi’s criticism of Congress in Karnataka
07:5611 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | CM Vijay begins implementing assurances, more challenges in store
07:5611 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | Cong claims Instagram blocked Rahul Gandhi's reel and photo post featuring Vijay due to MeitY rules
08:3811 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | 'Must inform us about true state of affairs': Congress urges immediate Parliament session on PM Modi's 'WFH' appeal
These are very serious “directives” from the @PMOIndia, what are the triggers for this? The Government must convene Parliament immediately & take the nation into confidence & inform us about the true state of affairs which has necessitated these “appeals”. https://t.co/aEw3V6Gg6H
India Politics LIVE Updates | Assam Guv appoints Himanta as CM, swearing in on May 12
08:0411 May 2026
India Politics LIVE Updates | Work that Osama did through Al-Qaeda is what Owaisi is doing through AIMIM: Nitesh Rane
#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is… pic.twitter.com/zjEf6ZL3aX