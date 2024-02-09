India Politics Live: GDP growth during UPA govt was better, says T S Deo Singh
The ruling NDA government's white paper on the UPA government has created a lot of political back-and-forth in the country. Moreover, the shooting of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has also ruffled feathers in Maharashtra politics. Follow all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH!
Highlights
02:2609 Feb 2024
Andhra Pradesh CM arrives in Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders
02:2009 Feb 2024
'Hindu-Muslim game: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra slams Modi, Shah
02:2009 Feb 2024
GDP growth during UPA govt was better, says T S Deo Singh
Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on February 13 to decide on candidates for Lok Sabha seats of Goa, Haryana and Gujarat: AAP
"...CM Yogi and PM Modi, BJP and RSS have only one agenda to come to power once again by playing the Hindu-Muslim game... We should talk about the promises due to which they came to power in 2014. The public has now understood that they will no longer be misled by them," Dostara said, according to ANI.
