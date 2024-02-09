JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Live: GDP growth during UPA govt was better, says T S Deo Singh

The ruling NDA government's white paper on the UPA government has created a lot of political back-and-forth in the country. Moreover, the shooting of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has also ruffled feathers in Maharashtra politics. Follow all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH!
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 03:37 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:2609 Feb 2024

Andhra Pradesh CM arrives in Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders

02:2009 Feb 2024

'Hindu-Muslim game: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra slams Modi, Shah

02:2009 Feb 2024

GDP growth during UPA govt was better, says T S Deo Singh

03:3709 Feb 2024

Aam Aadmi Party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on February 13 to decide on candidates for Lok Sabha seats of Goa, Haryana and Gujarat: AAP

02:2609 Feb 2024

Andhra Pradesh CM arrives in Delhi, likely to meet BJP leaders

02:2009 Feb 2024

'Hindu-Muslim game: Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra slams Modi, Shah

"...CM Yogi and PM Modi, BJP and RSS have only one agenda to come to power once again by playing the Hindu-Muslim game... We should talk about the promises due to which they came to power in 2014. The public has now understood that they will no longer be misled by them," Dostara said, according to ANI.

02:2009 Feb 2024

GDP growth during UPA govt was better, says T S Deo Singh

(Published 09 February 2024, 02:27 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on