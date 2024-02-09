JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Politics Live: Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao

Days after NDA government conferred former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and L K Advani with the country's highest civilian honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna for former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan. In Maharashtra, the shooting of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has triggered a political storm with Opposition leaders questioning the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, speculation continues whether RLD will jump the ship and join the NDA. Follow this and all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 10:00 IST

Highlights
06:4709 Feb 2024

Law and order situation has collapsed in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi

06:0109 Feb 2024

Man who shot Sena (UBT) leader had met CM Eknath Shinde four days ago, claims Sanjay Raut

05:4909 Feb 2024

Hope Jayant Chaudhary won't weaken the farmers' protest, says Shivpal Yadav on reports of RLD joining the BJP-led NDA government 

09:5409 Feb 2024

I congratulate all farmers, says Akhilesh Yadav in UP Assembly after former CM Charan Singh conferred with Bharat Ratna

09:4709 Feb 2024

Had put forward this demand several times: Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh 

09:0309 Feb 2024

Sentiments of people connected with this decision: Jayant Singh hails Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh 

08:5909 Feb 2024

Honour of crores of farmers: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh 

08:5509 Feb 2024

Narasimha Rao’s grandson thanks MP Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao 

08:5509 Feb 2024

This is a very happy moment, says BRS MLC and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao 

08:3709 Feb 2024

We are very happy: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao 

08:3309 Feb 2024

They should have been honoured way before: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Bharat Ratna to former PMs and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan

08:2709 Feb 2024

I welcome it: Sonia Gandhi on Bharat Ratna to former PMs

08:2709 Feb 2024

We had demanded Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh a few days ago, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

(Published 09 February 2024, 02:27 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNCPShiv SenaSamajwadi PartySonia GandhiBharat RatnaJayant ChaudharyCharan SinghNarasimha RaoMS Swaminathan

