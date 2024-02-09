India Politics Live: Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao
Days after NDA government conferred former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and L K Advani with the country's highest civilian honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna for former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan. In Maharashtra, the shooting of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has triggered a political storm with Opposition leaders questioning the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, speculation continues whether RLD will jump the ship and join the NDA. Follow this and all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH.
Law and order situation has collapsed in Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
06:0109 Feb 2024
Man who shot Sena (UBT) leader had met CM Eknath Shinde four days ago, claims Sanjay Raut
05:4909 Feb 2024
Hope Jayant Chaudhary won't weaken the farmers' protest, says Shivpal Yadav on reports of RLD joining the BJP-led NDA government
09:5409 Feb 2024
I congratulate all farmers, says Akhilesh Yadav in UP Assembly after former CM Charan Singh conferred with Bharat Ratna
I congratulate all farmers, says Akhilesh Yadav in UP Assembly after former CM Charan Singh conferred with Bharat Ratna
Had put forward this demand several times: Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh
Had put forward this demand several times: Samajwadi party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh
Honour of crores of farmers: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh
Honour of crores of farmers: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh
Narasimha Rao’s grandson thanks MP Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
Narasimha Rao's grandson thanks MP Modi for conferring Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
This is a very happy moment, says BRS MLC and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
This is a very happy moment, says BRS MLC and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
We are very happy: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
We are very happy: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Bharat Ratna to Narsimha Rao
They should have been honoured way before: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Bharat Ratna to former PMs and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan
They should have been honoured way before: Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Bharat Ratna to former PMs and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan