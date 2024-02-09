India Politics Live: Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi govt's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao

Days after NDA government conferred former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and L K Advani with the country's highest civilian honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Bharat Ratna for former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan. In Maharashtra, the shooting of a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has triggered a political storm with Opposition leaders questioning the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, speculation continues whether RLD will jump the ship and join the NDA. Follow this and all the latest updates from Indian politics only with DH.