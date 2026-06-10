LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | NDA meet in Delhi as Modi becomes longest serving elected PM

Hello readers! A meeting of the NDA to celebrate its government completing 12 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM of India will be held in Delhi on Wednesday. On the other hand, the June 18 elections for three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when the nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan was rejected on charges of concealing information in the affidavit. Follow this space for latest updates on Indian politics.