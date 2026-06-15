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India Politics Live Updates | Time for ‘Modi vs Rahul Gandhi’, says Gehlot as he backs Congress' leadership

Hello Readers! Trinamool Rebels led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced merger with less-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Amid “Operation Tiger” buzz, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all nine party MPs to counter defection rumours and reaffirm loyalty to Shiv Sena (UBT). Stay with us for more updates as we track all the political developments here with DH!
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 03:29 IST
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India Politics Live Updates | Gehlot calls for ‘Modi vs Rahul Gandhi’ battle ahead of polls

Published 15 June 2026, 02:59 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiIndia PoliticsAshok GehlotUddhav ThackerayTrinamool CongressShiv Sena (UBT)

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