India Politics Live Updates | Time for ‘Modi vs Rahul Gandhi’, says Gehlot as he backs Congress' leadership
Hello Readers! Trinamool Rebels led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar announced merger with less-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Amid “Operation Tiger” buzz, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all nine party MPs to counter defection rumours and reaffirm loyalty to Shiv Sena (UBT). Stay with us for more updates as we track all the political developments here with DH!
India Politics Live Updates | Noida International Airport kicks off commercial flight operations in Uttar Pradesh
08:4815 Jun 2026
India Politics Live Updates | Congress 'unites all' allies: Rahul Gandhi's remarks sparks fresh tension in INDIA Bloc
08:4015 Jun 2026
India Politics Live Updates | 'They bowed their heads and joined BJP': Asaduddin Owaisi
#WATCH | Bahraich, UP | On TMC crisis, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Every single one of them bowed their heads and joined the BJP...I am appealing to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Support AIMIM; we would rather die than trade away our honour and your affection...Tell… pic.twitter.com/Cfg43FtfSN