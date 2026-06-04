LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | The name TMC should be erased: West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh

Hello readers! After taking charge as the new chief minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar on Wednesday made six major announcements targeting youngsters and urban voters, including free bus travel for all students and a government-run employment programme for Kannadigas to land private sector jobs. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, TMC is going through its worst internal turmoil since the inception of the party 28 years ago as 58 rebel MLAs elected expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition. Follow this space for latest updates on Indian politics.