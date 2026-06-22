LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Your loyalty is for sale: Aaditya Thackeray lashes out at 'greedy' MPs

Hello readers! In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, at least two of six dissident Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday confirmed their switch to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, raising fresh questions about Uddhav's ability to hold the party together for future political battles. Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday invited farmer groups to join its demonstration over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak, with founder Abhijeet Dipke saying the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will remain in place on Monday and is expected to draw larger participation. Follow this space for latest political updates.