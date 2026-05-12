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India Politics LIVE Updates | Vijay to face high-stakes trust vote in TN Assembly on May 13?

Hello readers! PM Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati on Monday night, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the third BJP-led NDA government in Assam. The PM will be attending the oath taking ceremony of the NDA government, which will be helmed by Himanta Biswa Sarma for the second consecutive term. In Tamil Nadu, CM C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks. Stay tuned to for latest political updates.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 03:07 IST
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08:2812 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Vijay to face trust vote in assembly on May 13 

08:2812 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | Vijay orders closure of 717 TASMAC liquor outlets within 500-meter radius of places of worship

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Published 12 May 2026, 03:07 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalRahul GandhiAssamIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCDMKMamata BanerjeeHimanta Biswa SarmaJoseph VijayTVK

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