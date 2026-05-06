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India Politics LIVE Updates | CEC directs strict action against those involved in violence in Bengal

Hello readers! After the results for the assembly elections in four states and one union territory were announced on May 4, winner parties are now engaged in government formation talks. Some serious political drama unfolded in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as the CM, alleging large-scale irregularities in the counting process, after her party suffered massive defeat at the hands of BJP. In Tamil Nadu, as TVK's debut fell short of a majority, post-poll coalitions are taking shape. Follow this space to get latest updates on Indian politics.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 03:23 IST
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08:2506 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CEC directs strict action against those involved in violence in Bengal

08:2506 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | 'One day you have to leave the world': Dilip Ghosh on Mamata's refusal to resign

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Backstabbers': Is this the end of DMK-Congress alliance?

08:2506 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | CEC directs strict action against those involved in violence in Bengal

08:2506 May 2026

India Politics LIVE Updates | 'One day you have to leave the world': Dilip Ghosh on Mamata's refusal to resign

08:2506 May 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Backstabbers': Is this the end of DMK-Congress alliance?

08:2506 May 2026

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Suvendu emerges as frontrunner for CM pick but BJP circles abuzz with more contenders

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress says TVK's Vijay sought support to form secular govt, directs state unit to take a call

Published 06 May 2026, 03:00 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeCECVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026Assam Assembly Elections 2026West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

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