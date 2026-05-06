LIVE India Politics LIVE Updates | Every 6th BJP MP won through 'vote theft': Rahul

Hello readers! After the results for the assembly elections in four states and one union territory were announced on May 4, winner parties are now engaged in government formation talks. Some serious political drama unfolded in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as the CM, alleging large-scale irregularities in the counting process, after her party suffered massive defeat at the hands of BJP. In Tamil Nadu, as TVK's debut fell short of a majority, post-poll coalitions are taking shape. Follow this space to get latest updates on Indian politics.