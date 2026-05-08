LIVE Indian Politics LIVE Updates | Majority support proved in Assembly, not in Governor's palace: Chidambaram says as TN govt formation hangs

Hello readers! With assembly election results announced on Monday, political parties have shifted focus to government formation talks. In Tamil Nadu, TVK president Vijay’s march to Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu, now hinges on support from three smaller parties, whose combined strength is six. Meanwhile, even as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee refused to resign from the office of the CM of West Bengal, Governor R N Ravi dissolved the state’s legislative assembly on Thursday. Track all the live updates on Indian politics here, only with DH.