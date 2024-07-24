India Political Updates | Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 meet on 'discriminatory budget'
Hello readers! While all I.N.D.I.A. bloc chief ministers have decided to boycott a NITI Aayog meeting on budget to be held on July 27, TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she will be attend the meet and 'strongly use the platform to hold the Union government responsible' for depriving Bengal of its rights. Floor leaders from Opposition conevened a post-budget meeting wherein Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, 'The concept of the budget has been completely destroyed by this year's Union Budget'. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance has strongly criticised the Union Budget 2024 that saw highest allocation for Defence on July 23, and are set to stage a protest in the Parliament on Wednesday. Track all political updates throughout the day only on DH.
Highlights
02:4924 Jul 2024
02:4924 Jul 2024
02:4924 Jul 2024
Congress full of contradiction, calling Budget copy of its manifesto but also criticising: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said contradiction and confusion were "trademarks" of the Congress as it called the Union Budget a copy of its election manifesto but also criticised it.
I.N.D.I.A. leaders to protest against 'discriminatory' Budget in Parliament on July 24
The decision was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge this evening.
I.N.D.I.A. CMs, barring Mamata Banerjee, to boycott Niti Aayog meet over 'extremely discriminatory' budget
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Chief Ministers of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, barring West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, are all set to boycott the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, protesting against the Union Budget that the Opposition claimed was discriminatory to states ruled by them.
