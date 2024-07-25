Indian politics live: Telangana & Odisha to unveil first Budgets; Ambedkar launches yatra in Maharashtra

Hello and welcome to today's live blog ! As the Union Budget discussion continues in Parliament, the opposition plans to corner the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Meanwhile, two days after the Union Budget, Telangana and Odisha will present their respective state budgets today. The Congress government in Telangana will present its first full budget, while in Odisha, where the BJP recently came to power, the state budget will also be presented. In Maharashtra, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar will launch the ‘Aarakshan Bachao Yatra,’ which will traverse across Maharashtra ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.