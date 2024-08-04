India Political Updates | Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in minor's gangrape sparks political row; one accused alleged to have links with SP
Hello readers, The gangrape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh has sparked a political war between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP with the former's chief demanding a DNA test to identify the culprit. However, Yadav's demand further sparked row, with BSP supremo Mayawati stating asking 'how many accused in such cases during SP regime were subjected to DNA tests?'. Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, just months before the state goes to polls. The BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka is on a 10-day 'Mysore Chalo' march to protest against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime over alleged scams in MUDA and Valmiki Corporation. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH.
Ayodhya rape case: Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand sparks row; UP minister to protest at SP office
Ayodhya rape case: SP 'protecting rapists', alleges Keshav Maurya; Shivpal demands Dy CM's narco test
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated 'Raahgiri' programme in Panchkula— themed around making the youth aware about their health.
Amid open war of words between Maha Yuti NDA and Maha Vikas Aghadi I.N.D.I.A. ahead of the state assembly polls, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde continues to engage with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, meeting the veteran Maratha leader a second time in a fortnight.
Ayodhya rape case: Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand sparks row; UP minister to protest at SP office
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday sparked a controversy with his remarks demanding a DNA test of the accused in the Ayodhya gangrape case in which the 12-year-old victim became pregnant. In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Saturday, Yadav said, "Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased." The BJP hit back, alleging the SP is defending a "paedophile" and showing its ts "boys will be boys mindset" while leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are "silent".
