India Political Updates: BJP-led NDA will win more than 350 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha, says minister
Track latest political updates across India, only with DH!
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 02:46 IST
Highlights
02:3024 Sep 2023
BJP-led NDA will secure more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Dharmendra Pradhan
02:3024 Sep 2023
Godman who conned women: Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi
02:3024 Sep 2023
Delhi BJP Secretary congratulates ABVP on winning DUSU polls
BJP-led NDA will secure more than 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Godman who conned women: Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi
Delhi BJP Secretary congratulates ABVP on winning DUSU polls
(Published 24 September 2023, 02:45 IST)