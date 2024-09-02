India Politics Updates | No evidence against Amanatullah Khan but ED's hooliganism continues, says Sanjay Singh

Early in the morning on Monday, Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claimed in a video that ED team has reached his house and can arrest him anytime.
"It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice," he said in the video.
"Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice."
Several workers of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by jailed Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Sunday joined the National Conference (NC). The NC got a major boost as a key player from north Kashmir Malik Tariq Rashid along with other workers of the AIP joined the party, a spokesman of the NC said.
Activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj will field a significant number of Muslim candidates in the Bihar assembly polls due next year. The IPAC founder, however, rejected the charge that he was trying to "split" votes of the minority community and hit the RJD, the BJP's principal opponent in the state.
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the opposition won’t sit quietly till the Mahayuti dispensation in Maharashtra is dislodged from power in the next two months and a new government is formed "on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji".