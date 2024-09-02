Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Updates | No evidence against Amanatullah Khan but ED's hooliganism continues, says Sanjay Singh

Hello readers! The day in Indian politics began at a stormy note with Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claiming in a video that ED team has reached his house and can arrest him anytime. Meanwhile, in Kerala opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to hold a protest in the wake of the recent Hema Committee report. President Droupadi Murmu is on a three day visit to Maharashtra. Stay tuned to DH for latest political updates from all across India.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 02:59 IST

Follow Us :

08:2502 Sep 2024

No evidence against Amanatullah Khan but ED's hooliganism continues: Sanjay Singh

08:2502 Sep 2024

ED team at my house to arrest me: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Early in the morning on Monday, Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claimed in a video that ED team has reached his house and can arrest him anytime.

"It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me in the name of a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house. I have written to them (ED) and I have replied to every notice," he said in the video.

"Their only motive is to arrest me and stop our work. For the last two years, these people have been harassing me, and filing fake cases against me. Every day, they are creating some or the other problem for not only me but my entire party...We are neither going to bow down to them nor are we going to be afraid of them, they will send us to jail. I am hopeful that the way we got justice in the court earlier, this time too we will get justice."

08:2502 Sep 2024

Several Awami Ittehad Party workers join National Conference in J&K

Several workers of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by jailed Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Sunday joined the National Conference (NC). The NC got a major boost as a key player from north Kashmir Malik Tariq Rashid along with other workers of the AIP joined the party, a spokesman of the NC said.

Read more

08:2502 Sep 2024

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj promises good representation to Muslims in Bihar polls

Activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj will field a significant number of Muslim candidates in the Bihar assembly polls due next year. The IPAC founder, however, rejected the charge that he was trying to "split" votes of the minority community and hit the RJD, the BJP's principal opponent in the state.

Read more

08:2502 Sep 2024

Won't sit quietly till govt in Maharashtra is changed in next two months, vows Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the opposition won’t sit quietly till the Mahayuti dispensation in Maharashtra is dislodged from power in the next two months and a new government is formed "on the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji".

Read more

Published 02 September 2024, 02:59 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaRahul GandhiAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiUDFAmanatullah KhanJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us