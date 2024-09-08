Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to begin his US visit today

Hello and welcome to today's live blow. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the United States from September 8 to 10. This will be his first visit abroad as LoP. In US, Gandhi is slated to visit Dallas, Texas today. Meanwhile, the alliance talks will continue between AAP and Congress for the Haryana assembly polls amid. The talks seem to have an impasse over seat sharing. On Saturday, AAP warned that those who “underestimate” the party would “regret” it. Stay tuned here for the latest news and updates.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 September 2024, 02:45 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
08:1508 Sep 2024

Haryana polls: Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

08:1508 Sep 2024

MP CM questions opposition's silence on Kolkata rape-murder, assures strict action in Ujjain case

08:1508 Sep 2024

J&K: Shah says only Centre can ensure statehood restoration, dismisses oppn's autonomy plank

08:1508 Sep 2024

Haryana polls: Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday said it was a "strong, third alternative" in the state and those who underestimate it will have to regret.

In the evening AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met with Congress leaders to take forward the Haryana alliance talks.

08:1508 Sep 2024

MP CM questions opposition's silence on Kolkata rape-murder, assures strict action in Ujjain case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday promised strict action in the Ujjain rape case and accused the opposition of doing politics on the crime but keeping mum on the Kolkata rape-murder.

A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday. The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by a passerby, went viral on social media.

08:1508 Sep 2024

J&K: Shah says only Centre can ensure statehood restoration, dismisses oppn's autonomy plank

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed the opposition's attempt to revive the autonomy plank during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and asked the NC-Congress alliance to stop fooling people by promising statehood as only the Centre can restore the status.

Shah assured people about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after the assembly election, which he said is the first under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government.

08:1508 Sep 2024

Touching Constitution to forehead is pretense when your govts violating it: Rahul's dig at PM over UP encounter

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police encounter of a man involved in robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Saturday said that touching the Constitution to the forehead in front of the cameras is just a pretense "when your governments are openly violating it".

Gandhi demanded that all suspicious encounters in Uttar Pradesh should be investigated impartially.

07:4108 Sep 2024

Welcome to our live coverage

Follow this blog for round-the-clock updates on Indian politics

Published 08 September 2024, 02:45 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMCMamata BanerjeeJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us