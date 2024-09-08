India Politics LIVE | Rahul Gandhi to begin his US visit today

Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday said it was a "strong, third alternative" in the state and those who underestimate it will have to regret.
In the evening AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha met with Congress leaders to take forward the Haryana alliance talks.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday promised strict action in the Ujjain rape case and accused the opposition of doing politics on the crime but keeping mum on the Kolkata rape-murder.
A woman scrap collector was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in Agar Naka area of Ujjain, a police official said on Thursday. The incident came to light after a video of the rape, shot by a passerby, went viral on social media.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday dismissed the opposition's attempt to revive the autonomy plank during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and asked the NC-Congress alliance to stop fooling people by promising statehood as only the Centre can restore the status.
Shah assured people about the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after the assembly election, which he said is the first under the national flag and the Constitution following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Narendra Modi government.
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the police encounter of a man involved in robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Saturday said that touching the Constitution to the forehead in front of the cameras is just a pretense "when your governments are openly violating it".
Gandhi demanded that all suspicious encounters in Uttar Pradesh should be investigated impartially.
