India preparing skilled professionals not just for itself, but for the world: Modi

Established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, these Kendras will conduct skill development training programs across various sectors to provide employment opportunities to rural youth.

Modi said that the skill centers in Maharashtra will prepare the local youth for global jobs and will train them in construction, modern farming, media and entertainment and electronics.

The Prime Minister also emphasised on the need to provide training in soft skills such as basic foreign language skills, using AI tools for language interpretation which will make them more attractive for the recruiters.

Modi pointed out that the previous governments lacked farsightedness and seriousness towards skill development which resulted in fewer job opportunities for the lakhs of youth.

“The present government understood the need for skill development and created a separate ministry dedicated to it with its own budgetary allocation and multiple schemes,” he said.

Under the Kaushal Vikas Scheme, the Prime Minister informed that more than 1 crore 30 lakh youth have been provided training under multiple traits, while more than hundreds of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras have been established all over the country.

Modi also spoke about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana that has been started to help those in professions such as barber, carpenter, washerman, goldsmith or ironsmith.

Under this, the Prime Minister informed that training, modern equipment and financial assistance are being provided. “Government is spending Rs 13,000 crore on this and in Maharashtra, 500 plus skill centers will take this forward in the state,” he said.

Amidst these efforts of skill development, the Prime Minister emphasised on dwelling on areas of improvement for types of skills which will further strengthen the country. He underlined the need for good quality products or products with zero defects in India’s manufacturing industry and also touched upon 'Industry 4.0' which requires new skills.