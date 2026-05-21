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India prioritises return of stranded ships before resuming fuel loading through Strait of Hormuz

Before the conflict, the country imported over 40 per cent of its crude oil and nearly 90 per cent of its cooking gas requirements from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:39 IST
India NewsUnited StatesLPGWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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