<p>New Delhi: India plans to open up its retail electricity market for private companies nationwide, ending the dominance of state-run distributors in most states, a draft bill by the federal power ministry showed on Friday.</p><p>The move will allow private companies such as Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, Torrent Power and CESC to strengthen their presence across the country.</p><p>A similar attempt in 2022 faced opposition from state distribution companies.</p><p>Only a handful of India's electricity distribution zones — including the national capital region, Odisha, and industrial states like Maharashtra and Gujarat — are currently privatised as the rules do not specifically provide for it.</p><p>A vast majority remain under state control and are burdened with deep financial losses.</p><p>New Delhi has been pushing state-run power utilities to reduce losses, clean up their balance sheets and upgrade age-old infrastructure.</p><p>Earlier this year, the country's most populous state Uttar Pradesh invited bids to privatise two of its four power distribution companies.</p><p>As of June 2025, state power utilities owed power generators about $6.78 billion, creating a severe liquidity crunch for independent power producers, and in turn, stifling credit flows to the sector, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said in September.</p><p>The power ministry's draft proposal also seeks to open the retail electricity market to multiple private players in the same area, which the existing Electricity Act does not provide for. </p>