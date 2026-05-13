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India raises gold, silver tariffs to 15% to curb imports after PM Modi's call to cut purchases

Higher duties expected to help narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 02:45 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India raises gold, silver tariffs to 15% to curb imports after PM Modi's call to cut purchases

In one line
India increases gold and silver import tariffs to 15% to reduce imports and protect foreign reserves after PM Modi's call.
Key points
Higher tariffs imposed
India raised import duties on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, including a 10% basic customs duty and 5% cess, to curb imports.
Government's objective
The move aims to narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee, which has been one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.
Impact on demand
Higher taxes may dampen demand for gold and silver, which are already at elevated price levels, according to industry officials.
Smuggling concerns
Industry warns that higher tariffs could revive smuggling activities, which had decreased after previous duty cuts in mid-2024.
PM Modi's appeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid gold purchases for a year to help protect foreign exchange reserves.
Key statistics
186% year-on-year in the March quarter to a record 20 tonnes
Gold ETF inflows surge
6%
Previous tariff level
April imports fell to a near 30-year low
Import decline after IGST
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 May 2026, 02:45 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiGoldsilverImport dutyimport duty hike

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