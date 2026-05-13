India increases gold and silver import tariffs to 15% to reduce imports and protect foreign reserves after PM Modi's call.

Key points

• Higher tariffs imposed India raised import duties on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, including a 10% basic customs duty and 5% cess, to curb imports.

• Government's objective The move aims to narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee, which has been one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

• Impact on demand Higher taxes may dampen demand for gold and silver, which are already at elevated price levels, according to industry officials.

• Smuggling concerns Industry warns that higher tariffs could revive smuggling activities, which had decreased after previous duty cuts in mid-2024.