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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India increases gold and silver import tariffs to 15% to reduce imports and protect foreign reserves after PM Modi's call.
Key points
• Higher tariffs imposed
India raised import duties on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, including a 10% basic customs duty and 5% cess, to curb imports.
• Government's objective
The move aims to narrow India's trade deficit and support the rupee, which has been one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.
• Impact on demand
Higher taxes may dampen demand for gold and silver, which are already at elevated price levels, according to industry officials.
• Smuggling concerns
Industry warns that higher tariffs could revive smuggling activities, which had decreased after previous duty cuts in mid-2024.
• PM Modi's appeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid gold purchases for a year to help protect foreign exchange reserves.
Key statistics
186% year-on-year in the March quarter to a record 20 tonnes
Gold ETF inflows surge
April imports fell to a near 30-year low
Import decline after IGST
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Published 13 May 2026, 02:45 IST