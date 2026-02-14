Menu
India raises its commitment to climate action to 5.6% of GDP: FM Sitharaman

Making a case for differentiated cost of climate action, Sitharaman said, country which are less polluting should contribute less towards climate action.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 15:35 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 15:35 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanGDP

