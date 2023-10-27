India ramps up border drone defence after Hamas attack on Israel

By Anto Antony and Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India is setting up a surveillance system with drones across its borders to wade off surprise attacks like the one from Hamas in Israel, according to people familiar with the matter.

The country’s defence officials met with six home-grown vendors of surveillance and reconnaissance drones over the past week and an order is expected to be announced as soon as next month, the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. The military is looking to have the system up and running across some parts of the border as early as May, the people added.