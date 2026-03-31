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India ramps up PNG rollout, 2.7 lakh new connections given in March

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - the shipping lane through which India got most of its LPG.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsWest AsiaPNGStrait of Hormuz

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