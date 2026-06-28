India ranked 16 in Responsible Nations Index

<p>Bengaluru: India secured 16 rank in the Responsible Nations Index (RNI) global rankings released by the World Intellectual Foundation in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai).</p>.<p>This RNI is an abridged Global Report covering 154 countries based on various frameworks including Internal responsibility, Environmental responsibility, External Responsibility. </p>.<p>Singapore topped the globe with rank 1 followed by Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Czechia, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Georgia, Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Bulgaria, Norway and India. </p>.<p class="bodytext">"The RNI underscores a crucial global insight: Responsibility is not a by-product of wealth, but political will, institutional integrity, and long-term commitment to equity and social justice," reads the report. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The RNI reveals a decisive shift in how national performance must be understood in the 21st century. The data shows that responsibility is not correlated with GDP.</p>.<p class="bodytext">"Several high income nations that excel in economic output often fall behind in climate ethics, peaceful conduct, or equitable welfare delivery. Many developing countries outperform advanced economies in environmental stewardship and peaceful conduct, proving that responsibility stems more from political economic wealth," the report says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The report was released during a news conference in Bengaluru on Saturday where JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit, project head Hemangi Sinha and concept ideator Sudhanshu Mittal were present. </p>