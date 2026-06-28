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India ranked 16 in Responsible Nations Index

This RNI is an abridged Global Report covering 154 countries basd on various frameworks including Internal responsibility, Environmental responsibility, External Responsibility.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 02:34 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 02:34 IST
India NewsBengalururesponsible

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