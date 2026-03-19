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India ranks 116th in World Happiness Report 2026 behind Pakistan, Bangladesh

Afghanistan is yet again ranked as the unhappiest country in the world, this year again 147th, same as for 2025, even below the 143rd rank in 2023.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 16:03 IST
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