Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India re-elected as President of International Solar Alliance till 2026

Germany and Italy have been selected as Vice Presidents from the Europe and the Others Region, along with Greece and Norway as Vice-Chair.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 09:19 IST
India Newssolar energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us