Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India reaches out to Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, signals intent to move on from past animosity

Misri conveyed greetings to Shafiqur on his new role and reaffirmed India’s enduring support to Bangladesh, underscoring the people-centric nature of the ties.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 19:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 19:11 IST
India NewsBangladeshOm BirlaVikram Misritarique rahman

Follow us on :

Follow Us