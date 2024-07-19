India reaffirms close bonds of friendship with Bhutan during Foreign Secretary Misri's first visit abroad

The foreign secretary met PM Tobgay who congratulated him on his appointment and said that their discussions “covered the full spectrum of our bilateral relations.” “Honoured that H E @VikramMisri has chosen to visit Bhutan as his first 'overseas visit barely 4 days after his appointment as the Foreign Secretary of India. I congratulated him on his appointment, and our discussions covered the full spectrum of our bilateral relations,” Tobgay said in a post on X.