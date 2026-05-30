India recalls Zia’s ‘inspiring’ role in Bangladesh Liberation War on 45th death anniversary

<p>Dhaka: The Indian High Commission in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhaka">Dhaka</a> on Saturday recalled former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> president Ziaur Rahman's role in the 1971 Liberation War, saying India stood alongside the people of Bangladesh then and continued to do so now, as it marked the 45th anniversary of his death.</p>.<p>"We recall his famous radio address of March 1971, which electrified the masses, inspired them on a path of resistance against oppression and led to national liberation," the mission said in a statement, describing Zia as "one of their nation's bravest sons".</p>.<p>It added, "Today, as then, India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in a saga of shared sacrifices and a common journey towards progress and prosperity of both our peoples." </p><p>A serving major in the Pakistan Army in 1971, Zia proclaimed Bangladesh's independence on behalf of the country's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in a broadcast from the makeshift Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra on the outskirts of the southeastern port city of Chattogram.</p>.India hedges in Bangladesh reset, signals readiness to work with BNP, wary of Jamaat’s rise.<p>His address came after Pakistani troops launched "Operation Searchlight" on the night of March 25, 1971, in Dhaka and other major cities.</p>.<p>"I, Major Zia, on behalf of our Great Leader, the Supreme Commander of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, do hereby proclaim the independence of Bangladesh," he said in his 1971 radio address. </p><p>"In the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I call upon all Bangalees to rise against the attack by the West Pakistan army. We shall fight to the last to free our motherland. By the grace of Allah, victory would be ours. Joy Bangla.” </p><p>After independence, Zia founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978 and served as president until his assassination in 1981.</p>.<p>His widow Khaleda Zia later led the party and served as prime minister. The BNP returned to power following the February 2026 election, with their son Tarique Rahman now serving as Bangladesh's prime minister.</p>