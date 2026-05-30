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India recalls Zia’s ‘inspiring’ role in Bangladesh Liberation War on 45th death anniversary

A serving major in the Pakistan Army in 1971, Zia proclaimed Bangladesh's independence on behalf of the country's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsBangladeshIndian High CommissionDhaka

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