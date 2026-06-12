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India recorded 56 road accidents, 20 deaths every hour in 2024: Report

The number of road accidents in India went up by 1.48% to over 4.87 lakh in 2024, resulting in the deaths of 20 persons every hour.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:04 IST
India NewsRoad accidentsRoads

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