Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India records fifth driest June since 1901 as monsoon rains lag

It has also ⁠kept parts ‌of the northern plains unusually hot, with maximum temperatures ‌exceeding 42 degrees Celsius ⁠in some regions.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 June 2026, 10:25 IST
India Newsmonsoonrain

Follow us on :

Follow Us