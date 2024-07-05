India registered highest ever growth in value of defence production in 2023-24: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the country has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24, and that the Make in India programme is crossing new milestones.

He also said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

"The Make in India programme is crossing new milestones, year after year, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," he said.