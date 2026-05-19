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India rejects allegations of violation of human rights; cites constitutional values

Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs said that India is "trusted" globally for its rich contribution in addressing pressing challenges.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsIndiaHuman Rights Violationshuman rightsConstitutional values

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