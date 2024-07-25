India rejects China's tacit nudge to accept new normal in Depsang, Demchok points along LAC

New Delhi: Even as Beijing on Thursday once again tacitly nudged New Delhi to accept the new normal along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India insisted that peace along its disputed boundary with China was essential for bringing the bilateral relations back on track.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Vientiane. It was the second meeting between the two this month. They had a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit in Astana early this month.

With the soldiers of the two nations still engaged in a stand-off on at least two points along the disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh, the talks between Jaishankar and Wang on Thursday focussed on finding "an early resolution of the remaining issues" along the LAC to stabilize and rebuild bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“Both sides should take responsibility for history, the people, and the world, and rationally transcend contradictions, differences, and frictions to promote the improvement and stable and sustainable development of China-India relations,” Wang was quoted telling Jaishankar in a readout issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Government on the meeting between the two.