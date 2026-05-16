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India rejects Hague tribunal's arbitration award; says Indus Waters Treaty is in abeyance

New Delhi, rejecting the award, said its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in "abeyance" remains in force.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsNetherlandsIndus Water Treaty

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