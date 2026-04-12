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India rejects 'mischievous attempts' by China to assign 'fictitious' names to places in Arunachal

China should refrain from actions which inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsChinaArunachal PradeshMEA

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