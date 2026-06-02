India rejects 'unwarranted references' to J&K in EU-Pakistan joint statement

<p>New Delhi: India on Tuesday categorically rejected “unwarranted references” to its Union Territory of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133417">Jammu and Kashmir</a> in a joint statement issued by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> and the European Union.</p><p>The joint statement was issued after the eighth round of Pakistan-EU strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Monday. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, led the respective sides in the dialogue.</p><p>Dar “briefed” Kallas “on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir”, according to the joint statement, which also noted in the same paragraph that the EU side had apprised the Pakistan side of its views on Russia’s war against Ukraine.</p><p>“Both sides expressed support for peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter,” the joint statement noted after referring to the issue of J&K and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the same paragraph.</p>.India scores diplomatic victory as UN poses tough questions for Pakistan in security council meet.<p>“We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India. The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India,” Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said. “Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them.”</p><p>New Delhi maintains that the 1972 Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan and the 1999 Lahore Declaration had left no scope for the United Nations or any other third party to play any role in resolving the “outstanding issues” between the two South Asian neighbours.</p><p>Pakistan and the EU also reiterated in the joint statement their unwavering support for upholding the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, notably sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference, as well as non-use of force or threat of force in international relations, and welcomed the unanimous adoption of resolution 2788 (2025) under Pakistan’s presidency of the UN Security Council in July 2025. </p><p>The resolution reaffirmed the UNSC’s collective commitment to diplomacy, mediation, preventive diplomacy, peaceful settlement of disputes and confidence-building.</p>