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India rejects 'unwarranted references' to J&K in EU-Pakistan joint statement

The joint statement was issued after the eighth round of Pakistan-EU strategic dialogue in Islamabad on Monday.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 17:22 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 17:22 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and KashmirEU

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