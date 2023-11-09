JOIN US
India

India remains a strategic partner: White House

'India is a key strategic partner, and I think you saw that on full display when Prime Minister Modi was here,' John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 03:07 IST

Washington: India remains a strategic partner for the United States, the White House said Wednesday adding that it is for New Delhi to decide what their stance is going to be on any particular crisis or contingency around the world including the Middle East.

'India is a key strategic partner, and I think you saw that on full display when Prime Minister Modi was here,' John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at a news conference here.

'But we'll leave it to the Indian government and to the prime minister to decide what their stance is going to be on any particular crisis or contingency around the world, to include the Middle East,' Kirby said in response to a question.

'They (India) remain a key strategic partner. And we're dedicated to advancing that partnership every single day,' Kirby said.

