<p>New Delhi: India retained its place as the world's second largest importer of arms in 2021-25 with Russia, France and Israel being the top three suppliers, but the extent of import has dropped marginally compared to the situation five years ago, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday in its latest report.</p><p>The world's topmost importer of arms is war-ravaged Ukraine, followed by India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan.</p><p>India's four per cent drop in arms imports when compared to the 2016-20 period can be partly attributed to the country's growing ability to design and produce its own weapons — although substantial delays often occur in domestic production, the SIPRI report says.</p><p>"However, the planned orders — including up to 140 combat aircraft from France and six submarines from Germany—is an indication of New Delhi's continued and probably increasing reliance on foreign suppliers," it adds.</p><p>The European institute that tracks worldwide arms sales observes that India has shifted its arms relations away from Russia toward Western suppliers, especially France, Israel and the USA, over the past decade.</p><p>Russia's share of Indian arms imports dropped from 70 per cent in 2011–15 to 51 per cent in 2016–20 and further down to 40 per cent in 2021–25.</p><p>In war with Russia for four years, Ukraine accounts for 9.7 per cent of global arms imports, followed by India at 8.2 per cent, making New Delhi strategically vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.</p><p>Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar are responsible for over 6 per cent of overall arms imports, while Pakistan comes in fifth place at 4.2 per cent, substantially increasing its weapons purchases compared to Islamabad's procurement five years ago. Pakistan buys 80 per cent of its weapons from China and another 7 per centfrom Turkey.</p><p>India's arms imports are driven by its tensions with both China and Pakistan. These tensions have regularly led to armed conflict, as they did briefly between India and Pakistan in May 2025, with both sides using imported major arms.</p><p>Globally, Europe became the world's biggest arms importer in the last five years as European nations hiked their arms imports threefold to supply military hardware to Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion.</p><p>While Europe accounted for 33 per cent of global arms imports, up from 12 per cent in the previous five-year period, the sharp increase in arms flows to European states pushed global arms transfers up by almost 10 per cent.</p><p>The five largest suppliers of major arms in 2021–25 were the United States, France, Russia, Germany and China. </p><p>Arms exports by the USA increased by 27 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, giving it a 42 per cent share of total global arms exports. Also India does not figure among the world's top 25 arms exporters.</p>