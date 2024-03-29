India renews agreement to export electricity to Nepal

Kathmandu: India on Friday renewed the agreement to export electricity to Nepal as per the Himalayan nation's request two days before the expiry of the pact on March 31, an official said.

“We have received the notification about the renewal of the agreement to export electricity to Nepal until June end,” Chandan Ghosh, Nepal Electricity Authority spokesperson, told PTI.

Under the agreement, Nepal in total can import 554 MW electricity from India between 6 am to 6 pm, he said.