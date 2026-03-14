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India repatriates non-essential crew members of Iranian ship in Kochi

The Iranian sailors of IRIS Lavan will travel to Iran by road from Yerevan, Armenia's capital city.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:22 IST
India NewsUnited StatesKochiWest AsiaIranian

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