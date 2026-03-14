<p>New Delhi: India has repatriated the non-essential crew members of an Iranian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/warship">warship</a> that docked in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a> on March 4 amid the escalating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/military">military</a> conflict between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Over 50 of the 183 crew members have stayed back as the ship, IRIS Lavan, remains in Kochi, they said.</p>.<p>The non-essential sailors left India by a Turkish airline aircraft. The aircraft landed in Kochi late last night after picking up the bodies from Colombo of over 80 Iranian sailors of another warship that was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> on March 4.</p>.Days before IRIS Dena sinking, India provided safe harbour to Iranian ship in Kochi.<p>IRIS Lavan has remained in Kochi since March 4. The ship had developed urgent technical issues and was granted emergency docking approval on March 1 following a request from the Iranian side.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the Iranian sailors of IRIS Lavan will travel to Iran by road from Yerevan, Armenia's capital city.</p>.<p>The repatriation of the crew members comes as New Delhi makes efforts to ensure safe passage for over two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p>.<p>External Affairs Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar"> S Jaishankar</a> spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night in the fourth such conversation since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis erupted.</p>