India, Russia call for 'zero tolerance' for terrorism; press for 'uncompromising fight' against it

In a joint statement issued after the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here, the two sides strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attacks, including one on an Army convoy in Kathua area of Jammu & Kashmir on Monday, and stressed that these terrorist attacks are a grim reminder for further strengthening cooperation to combat terrorism.