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India, Russia discuss West Asia crisis

Rudenko also co-chaired India-Russia Foreign Office Consultations along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsWorld newsRussiaS JaishankarWest AsiaVikram Misri

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