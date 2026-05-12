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India, Russia in advanced talks on critical minerals pact, sources say

The agreement could be signed within two months, they added.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsRussiaminerals

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