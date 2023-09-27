India-Russia relations 'very, very steady': Jaishankar

“I know that Russia-China would have a particular profile, a particular salience in this, but I would also say that our own relationship with Russia has been extremely steady since the mid-50s. And it's interesting if you look at the last 70 years of world politics, US-Russia, Russia-China, Europe-Russia, almost every one of these relationships has had very big ups and downs. There've been very bad periods in that relationship and good periods but the India-Russia relationship has actually held very, very steady," he further said.